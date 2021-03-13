Gardaí issue 308 fines for Covid-19 breaches in Roscommon / Longford

THE number of fines issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations in the Roscommon / Longford division continues to rise, gardaí have confirmed.

According to data, published on Friday evening, members of An Garda Siochána in the Roscommon / Longford division, have issued a total of 308 Fixed Charge Notices - up by 25 from 283 last week.

Over the three weeks prior to that, the number of FCNs issued in the Roscommon / Longford division was 244, 170 and 117, respectively.

Cavan/Monaghan gardaí have issued 420 FCNs, while the number issued in Sligo/Leitrim and Westmeath is 219 and 163, respectively.

To date, An Garda Síochána has issued 13,600 fines across the country in relation to a range of Covid-19 breaches. These include non-essential travel, organising house parties and not wearing a face covering.

Across the country, the following fines have been issued;

- 10,013 €100 fines for non-essential travel

- 538 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports – the total number of €100 and €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports is 915

- 420 €500 fines for organising a house party and 1,620 €150 fines for attending a house party

- 244 fines of €80 each for not wearing a face covering

- 144 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State

In a statement gardaí say they continue to find people gathering in groups at house parties or social gatherings.

“Such gatherings put at risk not only those attending, but everyone they come into contact with after including loved ones, neighbours, colleagues and local community,” said a garda spokesperson.

Gardaí will conduct high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend.

The public should also be aware that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the driver be fined, but their adult passengers as well. This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined.

“Illegal parking at such locations can result in cars being towed and impounded. All adults in a car found to be undertaking a non-essential journey may be liable for a €100 fine each,” reads the statement.

An Garda Síochána also continues to remind persons subject to domestic violence that travel restrictions DO NOT APPLY in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person who may have been the victim of an incident of sexual or domestic crime irrespective of whether you may have been in breach of any public health regulations, for instance by attending a house party. Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said, "The vast majority of people are complying with the public health regulations. In doing so, they have made major sacrifices. This effort has saved many lives. We thank them for that.

"Unfortunately, despite the constant public health advice, we are still seeing people attending house parties and other large social gatherings. Going to such gatherings puts yourself, your loved ones, and everyone else you come into contact with after getting Covid-19.

"Everyone has a role to play in this. The best way of keeping safe this weekend is to stay home. If you are going out, please stay within your 5km, limit your contacts with others, maintain social distancing, and regularly wash your hands.”