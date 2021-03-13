Covid-19 Latest: Some positive news as number of daily cases falls but Longford's incidence rate still highest

The county by county breakdown of the incidence rate of Covid-19 unfortunately shows that Longford's rate is the highest in the country for the NINTH consecutive day.

However, and positively, the number of new daily cases has declined.

There have been LESS THAN FIVE new cases of Covid-19 in Longford in the 24 hours up to midnight on Friday, March 12, according to daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening.

The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 437.9, down from 464.9 the previous day.

The national average is 155.3.

NPHET says there have been 179 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from February 27 to March 12.

The county's five day moving average of cases is 11, no change from yesterday.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,713 (as at March 11).

MORE BELOW TABLE

NATIONAL

Nationally, NPHET reported that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 16 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of these, three deaths occurred in March, 12 in February, 1 in January.

The median age of those who died was 88 years and the age range was 59 – 96 years.

There has been a total of 4,534 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8 am today, a total of 340 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 85 are in ICU. There were 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Friday, March 13, the HPSC has been notified of 543 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 226,358 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

269 are men / 271 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

NPHET highlighted 235 in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 39 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 28 in Galway and the remaining 160 cases are spread across 20 other counties.



The seven-day incidence across Ireland is now 77.3 per 100 k while the five-day moving average is 545 a day.

NPHET also reported that as of March 10th, 570,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

409,662 people have received their first dose

160,729 people have received their second dose



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.