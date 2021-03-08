Granard's Lus na Gréine FRC and An Post deliver over 200 ‘connect packs’

A collaboration between Lus na Gréine FRC and Granard Post Office brought happiness and joy to the lives of senior citizens living in the Granard area, as the past week saw well over 200 ‘connect packs’ delivered to homes by local postmen and women.

The packs containing home-made brown bread, fresh soup and other edibles were prepared by the staff and volunteers at the busy resource centre.

Community Development worker Bernadette Fagan said, “We wanted the older people in our community to know we miss the camaraderie with them and the lovely conversations.”

Bernadette added, “We cannot wait to see them all vaccinated and back in town and in the FRC.”

A talented young artist Caoimhe Hennessy designed a greeting card for each pack with a special greeting and important telephone numbers.

The local Postmaster Padraig McNamara said he was delighted to support the work of the FRC and paid compliments to them and his own staff, whom he said are well known and much valued by the older people with whom they have daily contact.

He is also delighted to see the vaccination programme underway and commented that it is bringing a great sense of positivity to everyone in the North Longford area.