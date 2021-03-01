Shots fired through window of occupied Longford house

Gardaí are appealing for information following an incident in Granard overnight where shots were fired at a house.



Shortly after 10pm on Sunday February 28 shots were discharged at a house at Ferriskill, Granard, Co. Longford, causing damage to windows.

The house was occupied at the time but nobody was injured.

The house is located on the main N55 Granard to Edgeworthstown Road and Gardaí are interested in hearing from anyone who may have been in the area between 10pm and 10.20pm on Sunday.



An Garda Síochána are also appealing to anyone who may have video footage, including dash cam footage to make contact with them.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Granard Garda Station on (043) 6687660 or alternatively the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111.



The scene was sealed off and a technical examination has been conducted.



Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.



An investigation is ongoing.