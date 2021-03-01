Longford receives €829,000 to provide home adaptations for elderly and disabled

Longford will receive a total of €829,000 to provide home adaptations for older people and those living with disability and mobility issues.

Minister of State for Planning and Local Government Peter Burke, TD, who has responsibility for housing for older persons and people with disabilities, said “These grants are important as they help our older citizens and those with disabilities and mobility issues to remain living independently in their own homes for longer should they wish and will also facilitate early return from hospital. I saw first-hand as a councillor the difference they make to many households across the county, and I am happy as Minister to secure an increase in the funding, which will see more houses in Longford receiving upgrades.

“The grants are 80% funded from the exchequer by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, with 20% funding from the relevant local authority.

“Longford County Council will receive a combined total of €829,000 to support people in Longford with the repairs and other adaptations they need to live in their homes, which is most welcome.

Grants of up to €30,000 are available to help people with a disability in carrying out works required to make a house more suitable for their needs, up to €8,000 to assist older people to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out and up to €6,000 for mobility aids.

“These grants can help create employment opportunities for builders and businesses and help reduce the dependency on our health services by supporting independent living for as long as possible.

“While the current shutdown in construction activity remains in place, people should know that housing adaptation works can continue with the consent of the homeowner and once public health guidelines are adhered to.”

“I am pleased that funding for our Local Authorities to administer this scheme has been increasing year on year since 2014, and I was happy to secure a further increase in this year’s budget. This shows the importance that is attached to the scheme and the Government’s commitment to older people and those with a disability."

Longford Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty has also welcomed the announcement of €829,000 to aid the adaptaion of housing for the elderly and disabled.

Depury Flaherty commented, "I am delighted that a further €663,00 has been allocated by Minister Darragh O'Brien for Housing Adaptation Grants for Older People and People with a Disability in Co Longford. The funding will be matched by €166,00 from Longford Co Council and will enable much needed works on up to eighty houses."