Longford man charged with defilement of nieces to reappear

A probation report has been ordered in the case of a man charged with the defilement of his nieces in their home following a family funeral in 2018.

The man appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes at Longford District Court last week where his solicitor explained that he had gathered €500 for each of the victims.

Judge Hughes ordered the probation report, but stressed that the “serious impact” the offences had on the girls would need to be taken into account by probation officers.