An Bord Pleanála refuses permission for huge Ballymahon development

An Bord Pleanála has refused and overturned the granting of permission for the development of 82 residential units and a crèche at Drinan, Ballymahon.

Longford County Council had initially granted conditional planning permission to Brian Rogers, 28 The Sapphire, The Grange, Brewery Road, Blackrock, Dublin for the proposed development on September 23 of last year, however, following an appeal by Ballymahon Residents care of Enda Connaughton care of David Mooney, Town Planning Consultant of 14 Old Farm Road, Cloughjordan, County Tipperary, An Bord Pleanála refused planning permission.

An Bord Pleanála deemed that the proposed development would provide for a poor living environment for future residents and would be premature pending the upgrade of the Ballymahon Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plant to serve the proposed development and to facilitate the orderly expansion of the town.

Reasons and Considerations for refusal by An Bord Pleanála

1. Having regard to the overall design, scale, layout and low density of the proposed development, the disposition of the buildings on the site and the poor distribution of public open space particularly in the eastern/south eastern part of the site, it is considered, that the proposed development would provide for a poor living environment for future residents and would not comply with the criteria in the Urban Design Manual A best practice guide 2009 or Section 6.11(b) of the Guidelines for Planning Authorities on Sustainable Residential Development in Urban Areas 2009, relative to density for edge of centre sites. The proposed development would, therefore, be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

2. It is considered that the proposed development would be premature pending the upgrade of the Ballymahon Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plant to serve the proposed development and to facilitate the orderly expansion of the town. It would therefore be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

Proposed Development

The construction of 82 no. residential units & crèche to be completed in two phases and all associated ancillary site development works.

Works will include 2 new vehicular entrances, associated internal access roads & junctions; carparking; footpaths; all boundary treatments and associated landscaping and open spaces; street lighting; associated bin & bicycle stores, a pumping station and temporary sewage treatment system within the site which will be removed on the upgrading of the public foul system; connection to the existing public services; and all associated ancillary site development works,

at Drinan, Ballymahon, Co. Longford