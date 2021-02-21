Covid-19 latest: Longford incidence rate falls as public urged to continue efforts

The incidence of Covid-19 has fallen in Longford with the latest daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) showing the county now has the 10th highest incidence rate in the country (yesterday Longford was 7th highest).

NPHET figures published on Sunday, February 21 show less than five new confirmed cases in Longford.

The five day average for new cases in the county remains at 12 per day (similar to yesterday).

The 14-day case incidence per 100,000 population in Longford is now 264.2 (it was 286.3 yesterday) on the back of 108 cases in the past two weeks.

NATIONAL

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,136 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 20th February, the HPSC has been notified of 679 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 215,057 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

335 are men / 342 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

230 in Dublin, 59 in Limerick, 48 in Galway, 47 in Kildare, 29 in Tipperary and the remaining 266 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 744 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 148 are in ICU. 45 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 18th, 326,475 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

205,955 people have received their first dose

120,520 people have received their second dose

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “While the level of disease in our communities remains very high, we are still making progress.

“We have reported less than 1,000 cases each day this week and our 7 day average has fallen from 1,022 two weeks ago, to 862 last week, to 792 today. The number of people in hospital has fallen from over 1,200 two weeks ago, to 744 today.

“Do not underestimate the power of your actions as we seek to protect the gains we have made and further reduce transmission. This week, please continue to work from home unless essential and do not visit other households unless for essential reasons or as part of a support bubble.”