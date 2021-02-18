Covid-19 latest: Longford cases and incidence rate heading in the wrong direction

According to this evening's National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) figures, Longford has recorded 16 more new cases of Covid-19, bringing the number of cases in the county over the past 14 days to 112.

The county's 14-day incidence rate has increased to 274.0 per 100,000 people (up from 256.9 the previous day). The national average incidence rate is 252.9 per 100,000.

Yesterday, Longford's 14-day incidence rate was the 12th lowest in the country but it is now the 9th highest.

The average number cases over five days in Longford is 9 per day.

National

In its daily statement on February 18, NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 47 additional deaths related to COVID-19. It said 44 of these deaths occurred in February, 2 occurred in January and 1 in December.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51 - 99 years. There has been a total of 4,082* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.(*denotification of 1 death.)

As of 8am February 18, NPHET said there were 771 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 151 are in ICU. 48 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Wednesday, February 17, the HPSC has been notified of 901 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 212,647** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (**denotification of 5 confirmed cases).

Of the cases notified today:

473 are men / 422 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

NPHET also highlighted 437 in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 43 in Galway, 39 in Kildare, 32 in Meath and the remaining 301 cases are spread across all other counties.

NPHET also reported that as of February 15, 280,581 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

- 182,193 people have received their first dose

- 98,388 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.





