Longford planners give green light for multi million euro 43 bed unit at St Joseph's Care Centre

Longford County Council planners have given the green light for the development of multi million euro 43 bed unit at St Joseph's Care Centre, Dublin Road, Longford town.

The Health Service Executive formally lodged their plans for the extension with the local authority on July 30 last year and planning permission has been granted this week with twelve conditions attached.

In 2017, government signalled its intention to undertake a near €12m upgrade of St Joseph's.

The new development will entail the construction of a new single storey extension to provide a new 43 bed residential unit on the west side of the campus.

This will incorporate en-suite bedrooms, day rooms, dining rooms, activity and therapy rooms, staff support rooms, a new vehicular and pedestrian entrance to the Care Centre.

It will also see the construction of a new single storey extension to provide a new energy centre, construction of a new single storey building complex to the south of the campus incorporating maintenance facilities, ESb transformer and external compound.

Also planned is the part refurbishment of the existing residential/miscellaneous accommodation including construction of a new single storey link building connecting residential accommodation at the rear of the site to the main Care Centre building, construction of a new carpark on east side of the campus, reconfiguration of the existing access road network and associated landscaping works.

The HSE application includes the retention of the existing cabins to the front of the outpatients building and associated site works include the demolition of a St Teresa's residential unit, other residential/miscellaneous accommodation, maintenance buildings, ESB transformer building and existing central boiler house.