€9m funding boost for Longford roads

Over €9m has been allocated for local and regional roads in Co Longford.

A total of €9,083,161 for the county, is earmarked to ensure the county roads are resilient against the deteriorating effects of climate change with €35,000 allocated for climate adaption works and €332,000 for drainage works.

“Our main priority in 2021 is the maintenance and renewal of our existing regional and local road network. This type of routine maintenance is fundamental to safe guarding our road infrastructure and keeping the network in a good condition,” said loal TD Joe Flaherty, adding that the announcement also includes specific funding for several projects that have been the subject of local concern and worry over recent times and these are included in safety improvement works and bridge rehabilitation works.

There is a €370k allocation for specific improvement works and this will include €300k for improvement works on the Main St in Ballymahon. There is €50k for realignment works on he R392 Newcastle Wood to Forgney Church road and €20k for the Ballymahon to Center Parcs road improvement works.

A further €441k has been allocated for work on local bridges: Foigha Bridge €4,555; Kiltycreevagh Bridge €1,855; Killinlastra Bridge €1,350; Soran Bridge €4,195; Melkagh - Esker North Bridge €70,000; Killeter Bridge €60,000; Camagh North Bridge €40,000; Clonbroney Bridge €70,000; Drumnahara Bridge €50,000; Gaigue Aghadowry Bridge €85,000; Kiltykeaery Cartronreagh €25,000; Prucklishtown bridge €30,000.

A sum of €265,500 has been set aside for safety works at the following locations: Ballymahon Primary School €30,000; Junction of R398 / L-52514-0 at Derryoghill €30,000; Lisduff Cross/ Lisduff Hill/ from Junction with L-7008 (Upper Ferefad) to junction with L-5179 (Bog road across towards Coleeny, €30,000; Junction of L5132 with L-1076 at Coolagherty €30,000; R392/L-5216-0 at Clooncallow €40,000; L-7008 / -70081 Lisduff - Whitfords Lane Junction €30,000; T-Junction of L-1058 with the L-1057 at Dring €25,500; L-1049 / L-1058 / L-1059 / L-1061 Purth Cross €50,000.