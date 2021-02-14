Covid-19 latest: 94 cases recorded in Longford in past fortnight

According to this evening's National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) figures, Longford has recorded eight more new cases of Covid-19, bringing the number of cases in the county over the past 14 days to 94.

Also read: HSE is looking for Clinical Staff for Covid-19 vaccination teams in Longford

The county's 14-day incidence rate is 230.0 per 100,000 people (up slightly from 220.2 the previous day).

Longford's 14-day incidence rate is the 11th lowest rate in the country. The 14-day incidence rate in neighbouring Leitrim and Roscommon is also lower than it is in Longford.

Also read: Lonely on Valentines, not on this Longford bus driver’s run



The average number cases over five days in Longford is 7 per day.

National

NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 17 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of these, 15 occurred in February and 1 in December.*

The median age of those who died was 80 years and the age range was 50-92 years.

There has been a total of 3,948 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 13th February, the HPSC has been notified of 788 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 209,582** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (**denotification of 2 confirmed cases).

As of 8am today, 899 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 160 are in ICU. 34 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.