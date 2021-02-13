Longford Lotto loot of €7,505 bagged from just three numbers

It took only three lucky numbers to spark the celebrations for a punter in County Longford after they landed a four-figure sum from a modest flutter on the Lotto.

The anonymous customer placed a €5 wager on their BoyleSports account, picking out three numbers to land in the main EuroMillions draw on Friday evening.

They were left waiting on numbers 7, 30 and 32 all to land and the odds of 1,500/1 on all three rolling out soon shrunk when the draw got under way. Within seconds they had all rolled out and the coup was complete.

The run of good fortune allowed them to log back in to see their €5 stake transformed into a grand total of €7,505.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It only took three numbers so fair play to our customer from Longford who made light work of the 1,500/1 odds. We send our congratulations and hope the winnings go down well.”

