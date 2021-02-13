Longford Women's Link continues with the DEAL Programme

Longford Women’s Link is a partner in the DEAL Programme, co-funded by the Erasmus Plus Programme of the European Commission, which brings together seven organisations from five European countries (Belgium, Iceland, Ireland, Italy and Spain).

The most recent partner meeting was held online due to Covid-19 restrictions.

DEAL (Digital Entrepreneurship for Adult Learners) stems from a number of trends: according to official reports of the EU Commission, more than 40% of Europeans lack basic digital skills and almost half of them are unemployed and at risk of severe socio-economic marginalisation.

In addition, an ageing society is leading to digital and economic divide and it is adult who require digital skills who are the ones who are most exposed to risks of socio-economic exclusion due to lack of digital competences.

The DEAL project aims to provide strong, reliable, evidence-based and practical digital entrepreneurship and business management knowledge/tools to empower self-employability and entrepreneurship for adults.

The DEAL Project tackles various EU priorities:

l the promotion and valorisation of active aging

l the digitalisation of the European population (with specific regard to low skilled adults)

l enhancing and boosting the entrepreneurial spirits across the EU

During the meeting, the consortium discussed the overall project implementation schedule, defining timelines and respective duties in the following months.

In particular, the partnership will upload the OER platform by the end of 2020: the DEAL official website will represent a repository of project’s outputs, results, news and contacts.

A mapping activity will follow in order to identify the main trends, issues, best practices and policy support systems in the countries represented in the Consortium.

The DEAL project lead partner is Equal Ireland and LWL are represented on the project by CEO Tara Farrell. Tara is also the Chairperson of AONTAS, the national adult learning organisation in Ireland.

LWL is recognised as an adult education and social inclusion expert and will play a key role in the mapping of digital skills and competences and in content development.

LWL delivers training and education programmes to over 400 students per year at its QQI-accredited Women’s Community Education Centre, including third level outreach via its community partners.

The focus of the training and education element of LWL’s model encourages women to broaden their horizons and explore learning opportunities in innovative and creative ways.

For further information on DEAL: www.projectdeal.eu