100th Anniversary commemoration of Clonfin Ambush will be broadcast online on Sunday, February 7 at 3pm

A virtual Commemoration Ceremony is being held to mark the 100th Anniversary of the famous Battle of Clonfin (February 2) and it will be broadcast, tomorrow, Sunday, February 7 at 3pm.

This recording will go on Youtube channel of Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services.

It will also be available on the Facebook page Decade of Centenaries Longford.

Mairead Ni Chonghaile will organise a premiere on Facebook where a notification appears and the recording will be scheduled to go live at 3pm on Sunday, February 7.

