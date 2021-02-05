Gardaí in Granard investigation animal cruelty case after donkey discovered in distressed state

Gardaí are investigating an incident of animal cruelty after a donkey was discovered in a distressed state in a field in on the Longford/Cavan border.

On the evening of February 2, 2021 Gardaí were alerted to a donkey who had been abandoned in a field at Tullygullion, Kilcogy, Co Cavan.

When rescued, the animal was unable to walk on its hooves because they had grown so long and were curling up.

The donkey was left in this field without the permission of the landowner, and enquiries are continuing in an effort to establish ownership of the donkey.

Gardaí in Granard Co Longford are investigating the incident and are appealing for information which may assist them in identifying who placed the donkey on this land, and the owners of this animal.

Those with information can contact Granard Garda Station on 043-6687660 or their local Garda Station.

The donkey has been taken in by the Hungry Horse Outside charity, who are providing rehabilitative care and are hopeful of rehoming the animal.

Hilary Robinson of Hungry Horse Outside said, “This was a serious case of neglect and cruelty of this donkey. There are supports available to owners, from surrendering the animal to a sanctuary, to help being made available to those who are genuinely trying to look after the animal. There is plenty of advice and guidance available to owners”.

"There is a common misconception that donkeys are 'hardy'. There is an absolute need to support and give adequate care, proper shelter and feeding throughout the winter as well as regular farrier visits to prevent horrendously painful situations such as this.

"It is also a legal requirement for all horses, ponies, donkeys and mules to be microchipped and have a valid passport."

Ms Robinson advised that this little donkey’s future is now bright and he will have his hooves corrected by a farrier.