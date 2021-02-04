Bucket list: Granard students for live TV

It will be lights, camera, action for Cnoc Mhuire Granard students, Aoife Leonard, Emma Dalton, and Ella Mulligan, this Thursday as their creation, Bucket List, is set to feature in the 2020 Junk Kouture final, which will be broadcast from Dublin on the RTÉ Player in a carefully socially-distanced final hosted by RTÉ 2FM presenters Laura Fox and Emma Power.

This year’s final is powered by RTÉ and will be televised this Thursday, February 4, at 7pm on RTÉ2.

Like most live events last year, Covid-19 led to the postponement of the 10th annual Junk Kouture final in 3Arena Dublin in April 2020 – but the curtain didn’t fall on Junk Kouture as the team persevered to produce an equally wonderful alternative to their yearly live show.

The Cnoc Mhuire Granard design is made from buckets and represents achieving one of their ‘bucketlist’ goals: taking part in Junk Kouture.

The white parts of the dress represent the good things that happen in life while the black coils on the bodice represent the journey of life that sometimes has its twists and turns.

Tune in on Thursday, February 4, at 7pm on RTÉ2 to watch Junk Kouture’s Grand Final.