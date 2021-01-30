Covid-19 Latest: Further cases reported in Longford as third wave of virus continues to claim many lives

For the second consecutive day, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) says it has been notified of a further 14 confirmed cases of the disease in Longford.

The 5-day moving average is now 12 (cases per day) in Longford and the incidence rate is 391.5 (per 100,000 population) - well below the national rate of 536.6 but up on yesterday's incidence rate of 369.4 per 100,000 population.

Longford's incidence rate is the ninth lowest rate in the country.

There have been 160 new cases in Longford over the past 14 days.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 1,335 (1,321 as at Thursday, January 28 plus the 14 announced today by NPHET).

From January 1 to January 29, the accumulated number of Covid-19 infections in Longford amounts to 545 (Jan 1 - 39 cases; Jan 2 - 55 cases; Jan 3 - 30 cases; Jan 4 - 5 cases; Jan 5 - 78 cases; Jan 6 - 28 cases; Jan 7 - 34 cases; Jan 8 - 9 cases; Jan 9 - 43 cases; Jan 10 - 7 cases; Jan 11 - 6 cases; Jan 12 - 28 cases; Jan 13 - 7 cases ; Jan 14 - 11 cases ; Jan 15 - 5 cases; Jan 16 - 7 cases; Jan 17 - 11 cases; Jan 18 - 4 cases ; Jan 19 - 11 cases ; Jan 20 - 14 cases ; Jan 21 - 22 cases ; Jan 22 - 12 cases ; Jan 23 - 10 cases ; Jan 24 - 9 cases ; Jan 25 - 6 cases ; Jan 26 - 13 cases ; Jan 27 - 13 cases ; Jan 28 - 14 cases ; Jan 29 - 14 cases).

National

In its daily statement,NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) had been notified of 79 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of these, 78 deaths occurred in January.

As of 2 pm today, 1,492 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 211 are in ICU. There were an 55 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours

As of midnight, Friday, January 30 the HPSC has been notified of 1,414 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 195,303** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (**denotification of 3 confirmed cases).

The 5-day moving average of new cases across Ireland remains above 1,000 a day at 1,278. NPHET says the 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county.

NPHET says the seven-day incidence is 191.9 per 100k of population.

