Cloontagh NS raises €1,500 for Cian's Kennels

In November 2020 the children of Cloontagh National School, Killashee produced and illustrated a calendar with all proceeds in aid of Cian’s Kennels.

This is a charity very close to the hearts of everyone in Cloontagh. Cian is a past pupil of Cloontagh NS and his family have set up this charity in his memory.

On Friday, January 22, Mrs Kay Smyth proudly presented a cheque for €1,500 to Shane Neary, Cian’s brother - also a past pupil of Cloontagh NS.

The board of management of Cloontagh NS, teachers and pupils would like to say a heartfelt 'Thank You' to everyone that bought a calendar.