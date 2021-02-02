Longford man fined for public intoxication and being abusive to passers by

A man has been fined €250 with three months to pay for being intoxicated in public and abusive to passers by on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2020.

Patrick Donoghue, with an address at 79 Farnagh, Longford, was approached by gardaí at 2pm on Christmas Eve.

Gardaí told the court the accused was in a highly intoxicated state, unsteady on his feet and shouting abuse at civilians.

Prosecuting sergeant Enda Daly explained that the accused, who has 35 previous convictions, mostly for road traffic offences, was also abusive towards gardaí, shouting “f**k off, ye pr**ks”. He was arrested and conveyed to Longford Garda Station.

“It sounds bizzare that he should be drunk at 2pm in the day. What was he doing in the gutter at 2pm on Christmas Eve?” asked Judge Seamus Hughes.

Mr Donoghue explained that he had been drinking a lot the night before and that he was trying to get off the drink.

Judge Hughes fined him €250 and gave him three months to pay.