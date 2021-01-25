Irish Water commences work on Ballymahon waste treatment plant upgrade

Irish Water has committed to an upgrade of the waste water treatment plant in Ballymahon, with an assessment of upgrade options to get underway this year and construction is expected to commence in 2023.

Announcing confirmation of the news, Longford / Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty suggested that the current plant is not sufficient to sustain any future significant development in the south Longford town.

Deputy Flaherty outlined, “Ballymahon is now one of the fastest growing towns in the country thanks to the arrival of Center Parcs and an upgraded waste treatment plant is essential if the town is to continue its development.”

He added, "The EPA carried out an assessment at the site in 2018 and noted that the current plant is designed to service a population of just 2,215 but on the day of the inspection, operational records recorded an actual population equivalent up to 3,295."

The Longford TD said that the local authority and elected members have long championed the need for an upgraded plant.

Deputy Flaherty said that Irish Water have confirmed to him: “That an upgrade on the plant is to start this year with an assessment of upgrade options. Once a preferred solution is determined a planning application and any other statutory consents will be progressed. Subject to statutory approvals, construction is expected to commence in 2023.”

Senator Micheál Carrigy also welcomed the news that the Ballymahon Waste Water Treatment Plant upgrade is on the current Irish Water Investment Plan.

