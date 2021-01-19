Covid-19 cases continue to decrease in Longford but NPHET reports 93 deaths nationally

For the second consecutive day, Longford and Leitrim are the counties with the second lowest and lowest 14 day incidence rates of Covid-19 in the country, on 680.2 and 524.3 per 100,000, respectively.

Longford, Leitrim and Monaghan recorded less than five new Covid-19 infections according to this evening's latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The positive news for Longford and Leitrim, however, is overshadowed by the fact that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 93 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported, three occurred in December and 89* occurred in January. (*1 death where the date of death is still under investigation).

NPHET said the median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 41-99 years. It said there are no newly reported deaths in healthcare workers. There are no newly reported deaths in a young person under the age of 30.

NPHET also reported that there are more than 200 people in ICU units at hospitals around Ireland where nearly 2,000 people are also being treated after infection.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said the deaths and hospitalisations are a reminder not to become ease off on measures that are reducing infections.

“While we are starting to see the early results of our collective efforts to minimise the transmission of the virus, we are very sadly reporting an additional 93 deaths today. We cannot afford to drop our guard against the very high levels of infection that remain in the community at present.

"Covid-19 ICU and hospitalisation numbers are of critical concern to us, representing a very significant pressure on our healthcare workers and on the provision of acute medical and surgical non-COVID care," he said.

NPHET also announced that there has been a total of 2,708** COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (**denotification of 1 death).

As of midnight, Monday, January, the HPSC has been notified of 2,001 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 176,839*** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (***denotification of 5 confirmed cases).

Of the cases notified today NPHET highlighted 701 in Dublin, 204 in Cork, 102 in Waterford, 98 in Meath, 90 in Donegal with the remaining 806 cases are spread across all other counties. FULL TABLE BELOW.

The national 14-day incidence has fallen to 1334.6 per 100,000 population due to 63,551 new cases in the past two weeks. The five day moving average has fallen to 2,758 new cases while the seven day 7-day incidence per 100 k population is 447.5

Dr Holohan reminded the public what they must continue to do to drive the virus figures and deaths down.

"We need everyone to stay at home, other than for essential reasons. The more that each individual follows this advice in their everyday lives, the more we can drive down the spread of COVID-19 and minimise the impact on vital healthcare services, patients and frontline workers,” he said.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.