Late Susan Howard was a lovely, jolly and outgoing person

The death occurred on Saturday, January 9, 2021 of Susan Howard, Clooncumber, Mohill, in her 98th year, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law Richard and Ann at Creenagh, Longford.

Her remains were taken via her home at Clooncumber to St Paul’s Church, Newtownforbes for her funeral service on Monday, January 11 and she was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Susan was a lovely jolly and outgoing person who often welcomed us into her home for a cup of tea and a chat after the Harvest Thanksgiving services in Clooncumber Church. She was predeceased by her husband William and son James.

We tender sympathy with her sons Richard, William and Tom; daughters-in-law Ann, Pauline and Eileen; grandchildren William, Nigel, Mervyn, Amy, Adam, Daphne and Robert; great-grandson James, sister Anna Dugdale, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

We also offer our condolences to James and Carmel Crowe and family, Lear on the death of James’ mother Lily of Dromodbeg who was aged 90 years old. She was predeceased by her husband George and her grandsons Ian and Alan.

Her funeral service was in St Ann’s Church, Annaduff on Saturday, January 9 and she was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Susan Howard and Lily Crowe were sisters-in-law so it is a sad time for both families. They will be sadly missed by all who knew them.

God be good to Susan and Lily and may they rest in peace.

‘Safe in the Arms of Jesus’