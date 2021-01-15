BREAKING: Longford's St Patrick's Day parade cancelled as Covid-19 concerns grow

The streets of Longford will be without St Patrick's Day Festival celebrations for the second year in succession, the Leader can reveal this evening.

Longford Chamber of Commerce President Fiona Fenelon confirmed the decision to this website earlier today, saying the move was unavoidable in the wake of growing case numbers and hospital admission rates from Covid-19.

"There will definitely be no parade this year," she said, adding the decision was one which had been made in the best interests of public safety.

"Under normal circumstances, so much forward planning goes into the parade each year and we would have ordinarily done a lot of that from November onwards.

"There would be certain things that we would arrange after that and then hit the ground running in January. But with the current situation the country finds itself in, going ahead with a parade this year just would not be viable or something we would be able to do this year."

Details surrounding the cancellation of Longford's annual feast day celebrations comes amid growing unease at the continuing upward trend in coronavirus cases and hospitalisations from the virus.

Latest figures show there were more than 1,800 patients confirmed with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals on Friday morning, according to the chief executive of the Health Service Executive (HSE).

At a local level, the situation is just as bleak. In the 14 days covered by Ireland’s Covid-19 Data Hub,, from December 29, 2020 to January 11, 2021, it shows that there have been 381 positive Covid-19 cases in the county.

On a more positive note, Ms Fenelon said Chamber officials were currently putting the finishing touches to a "programme of events" which the body aims to release over the coming weeks in a bid to offset the cancellation of this year's parade.