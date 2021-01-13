UPDATE: Man to appear in court tomorrow in connection to thefts from cars in Longford town

A man in his early thirties is to appear in court tomorrow morning charged in connection to two separate thefts from cars in Longford town yesterday.

The man, who is from Longford town, was arrested and detained by gardaí after a car window was smashed resulting in the alleged theft of a bag containing an electronic device.

The incident, which occurred in a public car park, was subsequently reported to gardaí who commenced an immediate investigation.

The male suspect was arrested at his home earlier today after gardaí obtained a search warrant.

Despite the alleged stolen bag an electronic device remaining outstanding, gardaí also questioned the man in connection to a reported break-in of a car in Longford yesterday afternoon.

In that incident, a set of keys were taken. Garda sources have confirmed the man will appear before Judge Seamus Hughes at Mullingar District Court tomorrow in connection to both offences.

The Leader understands CCTV footage and assistance from local business owners through a locally set up initiative codenamed Operation Phoenix, are being attributed as being key contributors behind the success of the ensuing garda investigation.