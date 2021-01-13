BREAKING: Man arrested over theft from car in Longford town

A man in his early 30s is in garda custody this afternoon after being arrested after a car window was smashed and broken into in Longford town yesterday morning.

The man is currently being quizzed by detectives following the incident which took place at a car park in the county town just over 24 hours earlier.

It's understood the driver's front window was smashed resulting in the alleged theft of a bag containing an electronic device.

Gardaí carried out extensive enquiries both yesterday and this morning before seeking and obtaining a warrant to search a house in the Longford town area this afternoon.

That warrant was executed and the man was arrested at the scene. The Leader understands the alleged stolen property has not yet been recovered.

This website can also reveal the man is a Longford native.

He is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be held for up to 24 hours before being either charged or released.

For more, follow longfordleader.ie