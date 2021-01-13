Longford chart toppers raise €44,000 for Irish Cancer Society

Two Longford men, Tom O'Brien and Éamon Ó Ceallaigh, are celebrating this week after their song ‘Whatcha gonna do when you leave School’, stormed to number one on the Irish iTunes charts last Friday and there it remained until Monday.

Tom and Éamon succeeded in keeping chart trailblazers like Dermot Kennedy, Ed Sheeran, Little Mix and Taylor Swift off the top spot, but more importantly, the duo have to-date raised €44,000 for the Irish Cancer Society.

They are now hoping that via Tom O Brien's Fight against Cancer gofundme page that they can reach their new fundraising target of €50,000.

The initial target was to raise €10,000 and get ‘Whatcha gonna do when you leave School’ to number one, and Éamon thanked everyone in Longford and beyond for their generosity and massive support of the campaign.

"Thanks to everyone for their time, patience and every contribution received, both from the purchase of ‘Whatcha gonna do when you leave School’ and the donations made via Tom O Brien's Fight against Cancer gofundme page," outlined Éamon.

He added, "We never expected such generosity, and will always remember and be grateful for this. The speed of the contributions coming in completely overwhelmed us."

In a post on Facebook, Tom O'Brien thanked people 'from the bottom of his heart' for their amazing support, and his brother Benny was similarly taken aback by the support.

"So proud of the Big Bro. €44,000 raised for The Irish Cancer Society. What he and Éamon O’Ceallaigh have achieved is nothing short of incredible. The support out there for Tom’s cause is very humbling. Let’s blow this out of the water, are yee wide shams!"

Éamon described well known postman and entertainer, 58-year-old Tom, who is married to Kathleen and they’ve three children Darragh, Niamh and Diarmuid, as a ‘Longford legend’.

“Tom has cancer but a cancer sufferer he is not. Tom is a cancer fighter and that defines the man,” stated Éamon.

Four decades ago, when Tom and Éamon were in their late teens, Éamon says he wrote a song, with Tom in mind and about six months ago, a suggestion was made that the song ‘Whatcha gonna do when you leave School’ should be recorded and the past weekend represented the realisation of a dream as the song reached number one Irish iTunes charts and in the process raised precious funds for the Irish Cancer Society.

You can continue to support the cause by downloading the song or by making donations to Tom O Brien's Fight against Cancer gofundme page. You can also download ‘Whatcha gonna do when you leave School’ on itunes and on Amazon.