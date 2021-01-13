‘Glimmer of hope’ amid staggering rise in Longford cases

One in every forty people living in Longford has tested positive for Covid-19 since the dreaded virus hit.

There have been 1,118 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began and the county's 14 day incidence rate is 917.5 per 100,000 population (as at January 10).

President of the Irish Medical Organisation and local GP Dr Padraig McGarry remarked, “The figures have been staggering by any metric and unfortunately we are where we just did not want to be, with rising numbers of very ill people requiring hospitalisation - some requiring intensive care; some, unfortunately, who simply will not make it.”

From January 1 to 10, the accumulated number of Covid-19 infections in Longford is 328, significantly more than in any month during 2020.

Dr McGarry commented, “There is not a town, a village or a parish which has been left untouched by Covid-19. Suddenly it has developed an urgency.”

He suggests there is a ‘glimmer of hope’. “A chink of light is breaking through with the arrival of the various vaccines.”

Dr McGarry commended the patience of people but stressed that ‘until the curve can be again flattened and the vaccinations start to take effect, stay at home and follow public health advice’.