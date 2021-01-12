North Longford filling station lined up for major redevelopment
Fox's Gala of Ballinalee is being lined up for a major revamp
A north Longford filling station is set for a major upgrade after plans were submitted to Longford County Council in recent days.
The owners behind Fox’s Gala in Ballinalee have signalled plans to demolish the facility’s existing two storey building consisting of retail, office and storage spaces by replacing it with a single storey retail premises and detached storage building.
