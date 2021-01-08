Lanesboro student scoops prize at BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

A Lanesboro Community College student has scooped first prize in the Biological & Ecological Senior Individual category of the 57th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE), which was streamed online this year due to Covid-19.

Orla Lyons' project, Rising from the Ashes, was one of five projects to represent Longford at this year's event.

For her entry to this year's competition, Orla carried out a survey of the plants in the local bogs, which have been identified as having medicinal properties.

The overall winner of this year's exhibition was Cork student, Gregory Tarr, who took home the top prize of €7,500 and the BTYSTE perpetual trophy for his project titled “Detecting state-of-the-art deepfakes”.

Speaking at the live awards ceremony this afternoon Minister for Education Norma Foley TD said, “Congratulations to all the students who took part in the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition this year, a particular word of congratulations to the award winner of the BTYSTE 2021, Gregory Tarr on his impressive project.

"I am inspired by all of the students’ ambitions to tackle from a scientific and technological view the national and international issues facing us in today’s society, including the global pandemic, climate change, mental health and socio-economic challenges. It is encouraging to witness the level of creativity and innovation of the students as demonstrated through their meticulously researched and ingenious projects. Each student is a credit to themselves, their families, schools, communities, and every one of them should be proud of their accomplishments.

“I would like to extend my thanks to everyone involved in ensuring the first ever virtual BTYSTE was an incredible success; the organisers, the judges, the dedicated teachers; and of course, the parents, guardians and families whose support is absolutely key to this unique and important event.”