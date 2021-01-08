Securing your home: Safety advice from Longford's Community Policing Unit

Your home is only as secure as its weakest point of entry. That’s why controlling access to your home starts with locking windows and doors ensuring that they are as secure as possible.

You should consider that your doors and windows meet Irish and EU burglar resistant security standards. Take a good look at your windows from the outside and remove potential access aides such as bins, ladders, etc that could be used to reach windows.

Store keys and valuable items out of sight from windows and letterboxes and ensure you lock away outdoor valuables.

When leaving your house, lock doors, windows, side gates and outbuildings even if you are only going out for a short time.

Use timer switches to turn on lights and do not forget to set your intruder alarm.

If you are leaving your house unoccupied for long periods of time, do not disclose too much information about your plans on social media or otherwise. You would be surprised how easily information can fall into the wrong hands.

Ask a trusted individual to conduct frequent checks at your property and possibly collect any post or you could arrange a “mail minder” service with An Post.

Inform your local Garda Station about your premises being vacant so that they can pay passing attention on their patrols.

Contact your local Garda Station should you see or hear of any suspicious activity occurring in your area.

Gardaí would encourage communities to join their local text alert system. Text Alert is an invaluable Crime Prevention tool which is used in communities across the country.

Unfortunately, due to the current circumstances of Covid-19 we are unable to hold crime prevention meetings, however, if you would like further advice on any of the points raised, do not hesitate to contact your local Community Garda.

Longford Garda Station – 043-3350570

Ballymahon Garda Station – 0906-4323030

Lanesboro Garda Station – 043-3321102

Granard Garda Station - 043-6687660