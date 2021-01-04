Staggering rise in new Covid-19 infections as Longford records another double-digit increase

Longford has been hit with another thirty positive Covid-19 cases as the third wave of the virus has infected more than 6,000 Irish people and claimed further lives.

The latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) show that 30 new cases were confirmed in Longford on January 3.

Also read: Gardaí to ramp up Covid-19 checkpoints across Longford in bid to ensure "full compliance" with lockdown measures

It means that in the past five days there have been 161 new cases of the virus detected in Longford.

Twelve new cases have been confirmed in Leitrim, 24 in Roscommon, 46 in Westmeath and 61 in Cavan.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 914 (884 as at Saturday, January 2 plus the 30 announced today by NPHET - see table below).

Longford's 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 has yet again risen. It is currently 462.4 per 100,000 population (yesterday it was 389.0) on the back of 189 cases in the past fortnight (161 of them in the past five days). The national incidence rate is 582.8.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region

County..............Cases (Jan 2).......New Cases (Jan 3)............14-Day Incidence rate

Longford..................884......................+30............................462.4 per 100,000

Leitrim....................383......................+12............................365.1 per 100,000

Cavan..................2,800......................+61.............................669.5 per 100,000

Roscommon..........1,232....................+24..............................405.9 per 100,000

Westmeath...........1,856....................+46..............................366.1 per 100,000

National

Nationally, NPHET confirmed that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) was notified of six additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,265 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. However, NPHET has warned of a steep rise in admissions to hospital and ICU.

As of midnight, Sunday, January 3 December, the HPSC has been notified of 6,110 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 107,997 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

NPHET highlighted 3,655 in Dublin, 323 in Kildare, 291 in Cork, 234 in Limerick, 137 in Louth. The 1,470 cases are spread across all other counties. See table at end of story.

Of the cases notified today 2,911 are men / 3,195 are women, 63% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 36 years old.

NPHET believes the average daily number of new cases in recent days is around 5,000. It is increasing daily by up to 13 per cent.

As of 2pm today, 776 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 70 are in ICU. 92 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Prof Philip Nolan, NPHET's modelling expert, expect up to 2,000 people in hospital by the middle of January. Between 200 and 400 could end up in ICU.