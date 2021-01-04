Gardaí to ramp up Covid-19 checkpoints across Longford in bid to ensure "full compliance" with lockdown measures

Garda bosses have advised the wider public to expect an upsurge in checkpoints over the days and weeks ahead in a bid to ensure "full compliance" with Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

A number of checkpoints were held over the weekend to ensure motorists follow public health measures by staying within their require five kilometre travel zone and not to engage in any household visits except for essential family reasons.

"We will be conducting sporadic checkpoints across the District to make sure compliance is being observed," said a garda spokesperson earlier today.

"People can expect to see that these will become a regular feature and there will be an increase in garda visibility from now on."

Those warnings come amid concerns tighter restrictions, including a reduction of the 5km exercise limit to just 2km, may be introduced in a desperate bid to tackle spiral ling Covid-19 infections.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar warned over the weekend that unless new virus cases fall below 800 per day by the end of the month, the current Level 5 lockdown will continue.