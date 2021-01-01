Covid-19 Latest: 37 positive cases inside 48 hours in Longford and 138 new cases in region today

Longford has ended 2020 with a total of 790 cases of Covid-19 following the detection of further new cases of the virus on New Year's Eve.

The latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) show that 19 new cases were confirmed in Longford on December 31.

That means there have been 37 positive cases inside 48 hours in Longford.

Ten new cases have been confirmed in Leitrim, 63 in Roscommon, 23 in Westmeath and also 23 in Cavan.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 790 (771 as at Wednesday, December 30 plus the 19 announced today by NPHET - see table below).

Longford's 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 is no longer the third lowest in the country as in the wake of the figures from the past two days the rate has increased.

Longford now has the fifth lowest rate, standing at 168.8 per 100,000 population on the back of 69 cases in the past fortnight (37 of them in the past two days).

Yesterday, the Longford incidence rate was 127.2 per 100,000 population.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region

County.....Cases (as at Dec 30)....Change from day before....14-Day Incidence rate

Longford..................771..................+18.............................168.8 per 100,000

Leitrim.....................311.................+5...............................143.6 per 100,000

Cavan....................2,573................+40............................364.9 per 100,000

Roscommon..........1,068.................+9.............................223.1 per 100,000

Westmeath...........1,729................+18.............................209.5 per 100,000

Also read: Gardaí raid New Year's Eve sheebeen bash

The 14-day national incidence rate has risen dramatically, from 296.7 per 100,000 yesterday, to 321.3 per 100,000 population today.

Nationally, NPHET also confirmed that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) was notified on the first day of 2021 of 11 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,248 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 31st December, the HPSC has been notified of 1,754 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 93,532* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*denotification of 1 confirmed case).

NPHET say the daily report underestimates the actual number due to the rapid spread and the ending of testing of close contacts of people who have been infected.

Also read: Homeowners treated for shock after masked and armed raiders rob large amount of cash

NPHET highlighted 523 in Dublin, 296 in Cork, 180 in Galway, 104 in Mayo, 94 in Kerry. It said the remaining 557 cases were spread through all counties. See table at end of story.

Of the cases notified today 846 are men / 900 are women, 64% are under 45 years of age while the the median age is 35 years old.

As of 2pm on New Year's Day, 504 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 46 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Also read: Appeal underway to help stricken Rathowen couple after their house was destroyed by fire

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.