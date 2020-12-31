Big daily jump in Longford Covid-19 cases

It has been a bad day for Longford on the Covid-19 front due to a big hike in the number of new cases confirmed in the county, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

In its daily statement issued on New Year's eve NPHET reports 18 new cases for Longford.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 771 (753 as at Tuesday, December 29 plus the 18 announced today by NPHET - see table below).

The 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Longford remains the third lowest in the country but the rate is rising steadily.

Roscommon and Leitrim possess the second lowest and lowest incidence rates in the country, respectively.

The Longford incidence rate is now 127.2 (up from 88.1 a number of days ago) per 100,000 population on the back of 52 new cases in the past two weeks.

The 14-day national incidence rate is worryingly high at 296.7 per 100,000.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region

County.....Cases (as at Dec 29)....Change from day before....14-Day Incidence rate

Longford..................753..................+4.............................127.2 per 100,000

Leitrim.....................306.................+4...............................112.4 per 100,000

Cavan....................2,533................+66............................342.6 per 100,000

Roscommon..........1,059.................+7.............................127.1 per 100,000

Westmeath...........1,711................+29.............................187.0 per 100,000

Nationally, NPHET also confirmed that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today been notified of 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,237* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (*denotification of 1 death).

As of midnight Wednesday, December 30, NPHET said the HPSC has been notified of 1,620 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 91,779** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (** reclassification of 2 probable cases to confirmed).

NPHET highlighted 498 in Dublin, 203 in Limerick, 89 in Galway, 73 in Cork, 67 in Mayo. It said the remaining 690 cases are spread across all other counties. See table at end of story.

Of the cases notified today 794 are men and 819 are women. 65% are under 45 years of age while the median age is 34 years old.

As of 2pm today, 490 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 42 are in ICU. 58 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.





The 7-day national incidence is 182.9 per 100,000 population while the 5 day moving average is 1279 new cases.