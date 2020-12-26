Man accused of kicking Longford train station door wishes judge a ‘Happy Christmas’

A man who allegedly kicked out at a door inside Longford Train Station causing €200 worth of damage wished a judge and his solictor a “Happy Christmas” last week after being told his case would not be dealt with until the new year.

Joseph McDonagh(35) of no fixed abode, was brought from his cell at Mountjoy Prison last week to face public order and criminal damage charges resulting from an incident at Longford Train Station, Convent Road, Longford on June 10, 2020.

Garda Declan Brislane said he charged Mr McDonagh at 11:15am last Tuesday morning, revealing the accused made no reply after caution.

Inspector Paddy McGirl said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had given consent to “summary disposal”, meaning the case could be ruled on at district court level.

The court was informed Mr McDonagh was currently serving out the last few days of a prison sentence picked up for tresspassing and was due for release on St Stephens' Day.

When defence solicitor John Quinn said he would be seeking the “disclosure” of all relevant documents to the case and would therefore be requesting an adjournment.

It was a move which was greeted with open arms by Mr McDonagh as it emerged he would be out of prison by the time the case was due to come before Longford District Court on December 26.

Looking on flanked by prison officers Mr McDonagh wished Judge Miriam Walsh and Mr Quinn a “Happy Christmas” before being led away.