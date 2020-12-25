Cronin to stream online gig live from Drumlish this Sunday

It’s been a weird year for musicians with all live shows cancelled due to Covid-19. This time of year, Drumlish band, Cronin, would have 20 gigs in the month of December.

The brothers, who appeared on last week’s Late Late Show, are organising an online event live from Transmission Rooms in Drumlish to the world and your living room.

The gig takes place on Sunday, December 27, at 9pm. Tickets can be purchased via eventbrite.