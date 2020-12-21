Mullingar Hopsital issues apology for stress and inconvenience as ED situation escalates

Regional Hospital Mullingar’s ED and hospital remains extremely busy and are continuing to see a lot of seriously ill patients, many of which are over 75 years of age with a variety of complex healthcare needs.

We apologise for the distress or inconvenience caused to patients or their loved ones who are experiencing long wait times. The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented our consultants are doing additional ward rounds to facilitate discharges and we are working with the community to discharge patients where it is appropriate to the community.

We are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options, the length of time you may be waiting in ED should you not require urgent care and we would ask that people keep our ED services for the patients who need them most.

However, if you are seriously injured or ill the ED will assess and treat you as a priority. We ask the public to please adhere to all Public Health Guidance and wear a face covering and keep socially distanced, wash your hands frequently and to wash your hands frequently.