Garda probe launched into Abbeylara house break-ins

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward after two separate break-ins were recorded at private households in the Abbeylara area over the past week.

The two incidents took place in the Carra areas last Tuesday (December 8) and Thursday (December 11) respectively during the evening.

Gardaí have stopped short of revealing how suspects entered both properties, but are satisfied there is no link between the two with garda sources describing the break-ins as “random”.

Anyone with information or who may have noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact Granard Garda Station at (043) 6686512.