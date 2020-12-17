Multi million euro projects to ease Longford's housing woes

Junior Housing Minister Peter Burke was in Longford on Monday to run the rule over a series of multi million euro social housing developments.

The Longford-Westmeath TD took in a walkabout of a €5m development at Granada View, Carragh, in Granard, consisting of 25 new houses. The Development consists of a mix of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom houses. This project was funded by The Dept of Housing Local Government and Planning.

Mr Burke also took in an overview of ongoing work in Ballinalee in which local authority officials are hoping to bring six further OPD two bedroom units on stream over the coming months.

Those plans also involve the redevelopment of the village's historic Rose Cottage which was the setting for the renowned Battle of Ballinalee between the North Longford Flying Column and British Forces 100 years ago.

The Mullingar based minister later went on to visit 24 houses at Alder Field, Farnagh, in Longford town. 8 are currently complete, 8 are due for completion next week with the final 8 for completion in 2021.

The development, which is understood to be in excess of €3m, will also see eight further units being added to its existing compliment next in the new year.

Mr Burke heaped praise on local authority chiefs and those behind the development of the three projects, indicating the finished products would invariably make Longford the envy of many of its neighbouring counties.

“It’s great to see this development making progress in Longford town,” he remarked, when commenting on the superior energy efficency and standard of homes in Alder Field.

“It’s very important on the visit that we are getting homes and high quality homes on stream for our citizens.

“It is absolutely so important especially with the challenges we have faced through Covid over the last number of months.

“Obviously this development is a nice mix with 16 behind us and eight more on the way.

“It is great to see the progress at first hand here and the high quality.”

Warm words were likewise sounded in the direction of the “proactive” approach which had been taken by County Council chief executive Paddy Mahon and Director of Services John Brannigan in bringing all three developments to fruition.

They were sentiments Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Paul Ross gave further weight to, saying the projects would go a long way towards easing the county's housing needs.

“We have a large demand in Longford for housing at the minute and it is great to see developments of such a high quality as these emerging,” he said.

“We (Council) have a huge remit to house the people of Longford and it's vitally important that we, as a council, enable people to live in their own homes.”