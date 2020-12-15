Longford restaurateur appeals to public not to be a restaurant ‘no show’

Local restaurateur Andrew Reynolds has appealed to members of the public not to be a restaurant ‘no show’ by not turning up for bookings without cancelling if they can’t make a meal.

Speaking this week, Mr Reynolds, who runs restaurants in both Roscommon and Longford, said “after a highly successful but cautious reopening of businesses following a second lockdown I would like to join the government and fellow eateries in urging potential customers not to be a restaurant ‘no show’ by not turning up for meals if they can’t make it.

“As we approach the busiest period of the year in the lead up to Christmas, I would like to plea with people to leave their phone number when making a booking for a meal with family or friends and respect the restaurant's rules and all the hard work that goes into meeting all the specific necessary regulations under Level 3."

Under the current guidelines for restaurants reopening, bookings are limited to six people per table with one metre spacing per table and a limit of 1 hour and 45 minutes for sittings.