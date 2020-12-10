Disruption to water supply in Ballinamuck, Drumlish and Newtownforbes 

Burst water mains and leak detection works have led to water outages for many people across Longford today.

Longford County Council and Irish Water are reporting of disruption to supply in Ballinamuck, Drumlish, Lanesboro and Newtownforbes.

Irish Water say the issue in Lanesboro has been resolved since shortly after 11am this morning.

Details of the disruption is outlined here;

Ballinamuck - Water Outage Burst Water Main

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Cloonelly, Kiltycon, Corglass, Drumard, Leggagh, Cornacullew, Kiltycreevagh, Enaghan, Fardrumman, Ballinamuck Village, Shanmullagh, Creelaghta Drumbad, Cloncowley, Esker North, Barragh More, Melkagh and surrounding areas in Co. Longford.



Works are scheduled to take place until 4pm on 10 December.



We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.



Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar should you wish to return for an update: LON00026444.

Drumlish - Water Outage Leak Detection Works

Leak detection works may cause supply disruptions to Drumlish and surrounding areas in Co. Longford. These works are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Works are scheduled to take place from 11:30pm on 10 December until 3:30am on 11 December.



Works are scheduled to take place from 11:30pm on 10 December until 3:30am on 11 December.



Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar should you wish to return for an update: LON00026427.

Lanesboro - Water Outage Burst Water Main

**Update 11:03am 10/12/2020**



Works are now complete and supply should begin to return to all affected areas.



to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Lehery, Knock, The Green, Cnoc Na Gaoithe, Tullyvrane, Lanesboro and surrounding areas in Co. Longford.



Works are scheduled to take place until 11am on 10 December.



Works are scheduled to take place until 11am on 10 December.



Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar should you wish to return for an update: LON00026447.

Newtownforbes - Water Outage Leak Detection Works

Leak detection works may cause supply disruptions to Newtownforbes and surrounding areas in Co. Longford. These works are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme.



Works are scheduled to take place from 11:30pm on 10 December until 3am on 11 December.



We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.



Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar should you wish to return for an update: LON00026430.