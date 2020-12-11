Ultra modern gym extension opens at Longford Leisure Centre

The opening of a new state of the art 375 square metres gym extension at Longford Leisure Centre will significantly enhance the ever expanding sports and leisure offering to people of all ages and all fitness levels in Longford.

Coral Leisure Longford Centre Manager James O’Brien said The Mall is a focal point for Longford town and a hub of activity and he emphasised that the leisure centre and extension was a facility for all.

“It is for all ages and all fitness levels, not just for elite sports people and we want to see people throughout the county getting the benefit of this top class facility,” outlined James.

The extension has been fitted with brand new Precor gym equipment, covering cardio and strength and conditioning.

Full membership is now available for only €10 per week. People must pay the first four weeks upfront and sign up with a visa debit card for the weekly payments from week five. For more information call the Centre on 043 33 46431.

Manager for almost five years, James said Covid-19 impacted on the business however he remains upbeat. “Because we are in Level 3, we are not able to run all of our services but people can come and use the gym and pool on an individual basis. Everything is pre-booked to comply with NPHET advice.”

There are twenty staff at Longford Leisure Centre and it is open daily, Monday to Friday 7am to 9pm; and from 10am to 4pm on weekends.

James highlighted how swimmer Darragh Greene used the facility to pursue his Olympic dream and he stressed, “This new extension is another really good news story for Longford town and the county.”

An O’Byrne Cup medal winner in 2000, current Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Ross is a weekly user of the fabulous facilities at Longford Leisure Centre and he remarked, “I eagerly anticipate the opening of the new state of the art gym extension at The Mall, which has been made possible through a combination of DTTAS Sports Capital and Longford County Council funding.”

Cllr Ross added, “This will bring the facilities to another level and is a very welcome addition to the enviable and ever expanding sports and leisure offering to the citizens of Longford.”

Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan said the new gym extension is a very welcome addition to the Leisure Centre.

Cllr Nolan commented, “Located in the heart of our county town, this ultra-modern facility will add an extra dimension to fitness and health activities. Longford Leisure is now a one-stop centre where you can be healthy and fit in a professional environment. This is another great enhancement to our wonderful Mall.”

Director of Finance & Regeneration Longford County Council John McKeon said Longford County Council, as owners of Longford Leisure Centre, together with operating partners Coral Leisure, ‘enthusiastically welcome the opening of the new gym extension at The Mall’.

Mr McKeon outlined, “This is the latest in a suite of on-going projects to be delivered on behalf of the citizens and communities of Co Longford, by the Longford County Council Regeneration Team, and represents an important social as well as financial investment in the future of the county and the health and well-being of its citizens.

He concluded, “This critical sporting and social infrastructural project while delivered in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, should prove to be a significant and much used resource to enable the people of Longford Town and County to thrive, not only now, but also in the better times ahead.”