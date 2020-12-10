Covid fails to dampesn Granard centre's Christmas plans

Christmas parties may be taking a somewhat different slant this year owing to Covid-19 but that hasn't stopped Granard's Lus Na Greine to press ahead with its own Christmas celebrations.

The long established family resource centre has teamed up with Belle's Kitchen in Granard to offer senior citizens a three course meal which can either be delivered to their homes or picked up from the restaurant this Sunday, December 13.

"We decided to do that in order to create a connection with people," said manager Eileen Finan.

Tickets are free to all senior citizens across the communities of Granard, Abbeylara and Mullinalaghta.

Menus can be either sent out to patrons or meal options can be read out to interested parties over the phone by contacting (043) 6660977.