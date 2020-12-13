Longford woman jailed after eighteenth shoplifting offence

A Longford woman with close to 60 previous convictions has been sentenced to two months in prison after being caught shoplifting again.

Rachel Robertson (28), Moatefarrell, Ballinalee, Co Longford was handed down the sentence at last week's sitting of Longford District Court by Judge Seamus Hughes.

That came after Ms Robertson pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of moisturiser from Boots Pharmacy, Ballymahon Street, Longford town on November 27 2019.

The court heard how Ms Robertson was already in custody serving out a sentence for an unrelated matter ahead of her anticipated release next June.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the State, revealed Ms Robertson had racked up 57 previous convictions, 17 of which were for theft related offences.

Judge Seamus Hughes issued a two month custodial term, ordering that the sentence be served concurrently to the one Ms Roberston is in prison for.