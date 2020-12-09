Crisis in forestry industry sparks Longford jobs fears

Jobs and day to day operations at Longford timber giant Glennon Brothers are under ever increasing threat owing to a major crisis facing Ireland's forestry industry.

Close to 5,000 forestry licenses remain in an application backlog leaving producers facing severe supply shortages and in grave difficulty of meeting consumer demand.

Senior officials at the Longford based producer told of how the controversy has hit its productivity and hastened the prospect of resulting job cuts.

Managing Director Pat Glennon revealed, “If things keep going the way they are then we will have to start laying off people.”

“We are on the breadline and it's hand to mouth now,” he said.

Mr Glennon said had it not been for the company's ability to rely on its Scottish based market, its sawmills would have been staring at possible work stoppages and putting staff on two and three day weeks.

Department of Agriculture chiefs have vowed to draft in additional staff to deal with the backlog in a move Mr Glennon confided was long overdue.

“The logs are there and just because the Department can't get their act together we then might have to lay off staff and that doesn't sit well with me at all,” he said.