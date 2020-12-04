Longford drivers urged to be careful as gardaí deal with two road collisions on county borders

Gardaí are currently dealing with a number of accidents on roads leading out of the county, as temperatures plummeted last night, causing heavy frost and freezing conditions.

The N5 between Strokestown, Co Roscommon, and Tarmonbarry is currently closed due to a serious crash, which took place early this morning.

Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after 8am and diversions are in place with the road expected to remain closed for some time.

Seperately, there has been a two-car collision on the N55 near Glasson with one person hospitalised. Gardaí are currently at the scene with lengthy diversions in place between Tang and Glasson.