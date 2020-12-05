Reilly reveals deal to ease Granard parking woes

Granard's long standing traffic congestion problems look set to become a thing of the past after a deal to secure a plot of land was struck between government and local authority bosses in recent days.

The Leader understands senior council officials shook hands with high ranking figures from the Office of Public Works (OPW) for a half acre site at the rear of the town's garda station.

Efforts to bring a solution to Granard's parking concerns have been a perennial bone of contention for local politicians and traders alike.

Now, according to local Cllr PJ Reilly, those concerns are in line to be significantly dumbed down following confirmation of the agreement between both organisations.

"The deal has gone through and the council will now work on developing a car park for the town," said the Fianna Fáil local representative.

"This will help to relieve traffic congestion on Barrack Street and Lower Main Street."