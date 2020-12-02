Longford artists to display work in Christmas exhibition at Luan Art Gallery

Christmas shopping is certainly going to be an entirely different experience this year and, with so many people opting to shop local instead of supporting huge global companies, local businesses as well as local artists are hopefully going to benefit.

It has been an extremely difficult year for artists in particular as exhibitions, performances and arts festivals that would usually provide them with opportunities to make a living out of their work were cancelled.

But the Luan Gallery in Athlone has aimed to do something about that in the lead-up to Christmas, with an exhibition to showcase midland artists, starting December 1 and running through to January 17.

And there will be two Longford artists displaying work at the exhibition. Photographer, Shelley Corcoran, and artist, Úna Cahill are both thrilled to be selected to exhibit at the gallery following a huge amount of submissions from other artists.

Shelley will have three photographs on display, two of which were taken in county Longford. Her three photographs will be displayed on a rotation basis, with one photo on display at a time.

Úna will be displaying one painting, which will be viewable for the entire exhibition.

“The Luan Gallery has an amazing reputation and they were inundated with submissions from artists so we’re absolutely delighted to be chosen,” Shelley explained.

“It’s great to be chosen for anything but for something so prestigious it’s a great boost of confidence as an artist.”

December has always been a great month for artists, with several exhibitions and opportunities to display work but, due to Covid, that just hasn’t been the case this year.

“The winter season is really important to artists. Artists are really suffering because so many exhibitions have been cancelled,” said Shelley.

“So this is an amazing opportunity for artists to display and sell their work and the Luan Gallery is taking a reduced commission. They usually take a commission on works sold but they’re only taking half of what they’d normally take because artists are struggling at this time because of the lack of exhibitions.

“Cruthú was always great for local artists but obviously that didn’t happen this year and that’s the situation for artists countrywide - worldwide in fact. So it’s great to get the exposure - especially as a visual artist. It’s difficult to get exposure at the best of times byt it’s even more difficult during Covid.”

Colehill artist, Úna Cahill was also quick to express her delight at being chosen for the exhibition.

“It’s lovely to say that I’m going to be exhibiting in the Luan Gallery, which is such a wonderful space for the idlands and this will be my first time showing there,” she said.

“It’s also a major honour to be showing alongside Shelley whom I have always looked up to for her work and mentoring. I hope that anyone. I hope that anyone who can has a wander around the gallery while the fair is on. It’s going to be a fantastic display of what we have to offer here in the midlands.”

Visitors can view the work in the gallery space or online. at athloneartsandtourism.ie/artfair.