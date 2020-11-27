Man charged with capital murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan

A Mayo man has been charged with the capital murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Castlerea on June 17.

Stephen Silver (44), of Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo, made no reply when charged with the fatal shooting of the 49-year-old detective.

He has been in custody since he was arrested and charged in June and was deemed unfit to appear at a number of sittings of Harristown District Court since then.

He has been receiving treatment at the Central Mental Hospital for a number of months.

Mr Silver has been remanded in custody to appear via video link at Harristown District Court on December 4.